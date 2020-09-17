Buckley Business Cited for Failing to Follow COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

The state cited 19 businesses, totaling more than $51,000, for not following COVID-19 workplace safety guidelines.

Many of the businesses are home improvement companies like painting, construction and roofing.

The state found that these businesses were not protecting their employees and communities from the spread of COVID-19.

Many of the violations came from not socially distancing, not wearing a mask or not having a preparedness and response plan.

ABSR Inc., Story Roofing Company Inc. in Buckley is one of the companies the state fined.

It has to pay $4,200 for not requiring a face mask and other violations.

Kauffman Construction in Newaygo must also pay $2,100 for violations.