31 Missaukee Co. Nonprofits to Display Trees at 42nd Annual Festival of the Pines

The Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 42nd Annual Festival of the Pines this weekend.

The festival celebrates the areas Christmas tree growers, farmers and logging industry businesses.

New this year, Missaukee County nonprofits will be displaying decorative trees throughout downtown.

The chamber says so far, 31 nonprofits have signed up to display their tree, each telling a different story.

“They do so many things behind the scenes people don’t even know about it, so we’re just helping people understand what our non-profits are up against too, so that’s where that really came from,” says Duane Baldwin, a volunteer for the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Festival of the Pines kicks off Saturday in downtown Lake City with many of the same activities like the lumberjack and prince and princess contest.