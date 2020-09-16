Whitmer Warns of Rising COVID-19 Numbers in Upper Peninsula

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called a press conference with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Wednesday to focus on the upcoming election and how Michiganders can vote as safely as possible amongst COVID-19.

But then Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun took the podium and started reporting the numbers in different regions and a startling change was noticed.

“The Grand Rapids, Lansing and Upper Peninsula areas have increased to more than 70 cases per million people,” says Dr. Khaldun.

The Upper Peninsula and Traverse City regions have been the only areas in Phase 5 for months now. The UP usually would see 10-20 new daily cases per million, that has changed.

“It also looks like the Upper Peninsula may be in line with some of the numbers we’ve seen in other areas and the regions that are in Phase 4,” says Khaldun, “So we’ll continue to look at that closely to see if we need to make any additional policy changes.”

Does it mean a drop back to Phase 4?

Khaldun cited outbreaks at colleges In the region for the increase.

“When they continuously climb, we may have to dial back a little bit,” says Gov. Whitmer.

The Traverse City region still sits at about 30 new cases per million, among the lowest in the state. Governor Whitmer says the region will stay that way through mask usage.

“The CDC, today, said this is the most important tool that we have,” says Whitmer, “Which of course Dr. J and our experts have been telling us that for a while.”

There has been a history of the governor holding press conferences and not announcing major happenings until the day or two after that through a press release.