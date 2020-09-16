Vice President Mike Pence Accidentally Left Off Of Hundreds of Absentee Ballots

Vice President Mike Pence was accidentally left off of hundreds absentee ballots.

Local election clerks who were downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas spotted the error.

It had President Trump’s running mate as Jeremy Cohen.

Cohen is the libertarian party candidate for vice president that is running with Jo Jorgensen.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the error was fixed within 90 minutes with only 400 ballots being downloaded.

The state doesn’t know how many of those ballots were sent out, but clerks were told to reissue correct ballots and are telling voters to ignore the wrong ballot if they got it.