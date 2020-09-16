Senator Peters Releases Report Detailing Investigation Into Postmaster General DeJoy
Michigan Senator Gary Peters released a report detailing the investigation into U.S. Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.
DeJoy is accused of implementing operational changes that hurt mail delivery services.
In the report, Peters cites USPS data showing a steep increase in delays nationwide.
It also claims data from Michigan confirms a sharp drop in on time delivery.
Which, in the Detroit area, fell by 19.1% after DeJoy’s directives.
Though DeJoy did mandate operational changes, the report says on time delivery has not yet recovered.