Senator Peters Releases Report Detailing Investigation Into Postmaster General DeJoy

Michigan Senator Gary Peters released a report detailing the investigation into U.S. Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.

DeJoy is accused of implementing operational changes that hurt mail delivery services.

In the report, Peters cites USPS data showing a steep increase in delays nationwide.

It also claims data from Michigan confirms a sharp drop in on time delivery.

Which, in the Detroit area, fell by 19.1% after DeJoy’s directives.

Though DeJoy did mandate operational changes, the report says on time delivery has not yet recovered.