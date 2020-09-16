Salvation Army Starts Annual Holiday Fundraising Campaign

The Salvation Army says it already started its annual holiday fundraising campaign.

The organization expects to serve up to 155% more people this year with Christmas assistance.

At the same time, it could see a 50% decrease in fundraising.

That’s all because of COVID-19.

There’s less traffic at retail locations and people are suffering financially.

The Salvation Army says since March it has provided more than 100 million meals and 1.5 million nights of shelter.

Last year the organization went modern and introduced Kettle Pay, allowing people to donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle.