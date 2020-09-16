Salvation Army Begins Holiday Fundraising Effort Earlier Than Ever

The Salvation Army is starting its holiday fundraising effort earlier than ever this year.

They estimate they could serve nearly 155% more people during the 2020 holiday season.

The Salvation Army says the amount of money they raise through the red kettle campaign could drop by as much as 50%.

The Traverse City chapter of the Salvation Army says there are a number of ways people can help, including the classic red kettles.

“This year the kettles will still come out at the same time, the red kettles will still come out at stores at the same, to meet the needs, the increased need we see, we’ll take all the necessary precautions to do that,” said Lt. Matthew Winters.

For more information, click here.