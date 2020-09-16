Race a “Lucky Duck” for Our Brothers Keeper Shelter in Big Rapids
Your “Lucky Duck” could help provide help for the homeless in Mecosta County.
The Lucky Duck Races are happening Saturday, September 19 at 11 am at Mitchell Creek Park in Big Rapids.
It’s just $5 per duck, and all proceeds will help provide resources for Our Brothers Keeper Shelter.
You can buy one at the following locations:
- Three Girls Bakery
- The Moose Lodge – Reed City
- American Legion Post– Big Rapids
- Old Pioneer Store & Emporium
- The Pie Hole
- The Yellow Window
- Curries BP Gas Station
- Saint Vincent De Paul Store (102 Williams St, Big Rapids, MI 49307)
Learn more about Our Brothers Keeper Shelter by clicking here.