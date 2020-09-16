Race a “Lucky Duck” for Our Brothers Keeper Shelter in Big Rapids

Jamie Thompson,

Your “Lucky Duck” could help provide help for the homeless in Mecosta County.Br Lucky Ducks 1

The Lucky Duck Races are happening Saturday, September 19 at 11 am at Mitchell Creek Park in Big Rapids.

It’s just $5 per duck, and all proceeds will help provide resources for Our Brothers Keeper Shelter.

You can buy one at the following locations:

Learn more about Our Brothers Keeper Shelter by clicking here.

