Oregon Governor Calls for More Federal Aid

Oregon’s governor is desperately calling for more federal aid as wildfires continue to scorch the western U.S.

Tens of thousands of people have left their homes in California, Washington and Oregon.

With fires moving quickly, fire fighters are doing everything they can to reduce the damage. Crews have covered entire neighborhoods in fire retardant.

Oregon resident Laurie Pardue says, “Seeing people that I’ve come to know over the last several months and their trailer frames sitting there knowing this is the only place they had to go. It’s just sad.”

Meteorologists think the blanket of smoke hanging over central California is not likely to clear up before October.