MTM On the Road: Passport for Paws with the Charlevoix Area Humane Society

So many fundraisers have been canceled this year, making it difficult for many nonprofits to raise critical funds.

That’s where the Charlevoix Area Humane Society’s Passport for Paws comes in.

You’ll help them continue rescuing animals and finding them forever homes, while also helping local restaurants.

For $20, the Passport for Paws includes discounts at 10 Charlevoix County restaurants. Once you visit each restaurant, and turn in your completed passport, you’ll be entered into a drawing on Dec. 18 for a dinner at one of the participating businesses. Also included in the booklet, is a form to win a trip to Maui.

Completed passports are due back to the Charlevoix Area Humane Society by Dec. 5.

To purchase a Passport for Paws, or learn more, you can contact the Charlevoix Area Humane Society at pets@charlevoixhumane.org or 231-582-6774.

To see pets available for adoption, click here.