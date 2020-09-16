Now’s the perfect time to start cooking up those grilled cheese sandwiches for those chilly Fall days. Michelle Dunaway shows us how to stack up this family favorite with new flavors for this week’s Michelle Cooks.

Balsamic-Glazed Caprese Sandwich by Oh, Sweet Basil

Ingredients

Sourdough Bread

Fresh Tomatoes

Fresh Mozzarella

Salt and Pepper

Pesto (fresh or jarred)

Arugula

Basil

Balsamic Glaze

Directions