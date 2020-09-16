Michelle Cooks: Balsamic-Glazed Caprese Sandwich
Now’s the perfect time to start cooking up those grilled cheese sandwiches for those chilly Fall days. Michelle Dunaway shows us how to stack up this family favorite with new flavors for this week’s Michelle Cooks.
Balsamic-Glazed Caprese Sandwich by Oh, Sweet Basil
Ingredients
- Sourdough Bread
- Fresh Tomatoes
- Fresh Mozzarella
- Salt and Pepper
- Pesto (fresh or jarred)
- Arugula
- Basil
- Balsamic Glaze
Directions
- Spread pesto on both slices of bread.
- Top one slice of bread with sliced tomatoes and mozzarella, fresh basil, and arugula. Drizzle with balsamic reduction.
- Place the second slice of bread on top.
- Cook in a panini press or grill pan until golden and the cheese is gooey.