UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge Warns Drivers of Wind Speeds

The Mackinac Bridge is now allowing high profile vehicles back on the bridge after closing partially because of high-speed winds.

High profile vehicles are all allowed back on the bridge with an escort. These include pickup trucks with campers, cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof, Ryder or U-Haul trucks.

Drivers are instructed to approach the bridge going 20 miles per hour or less and be prepared to stop and receive instructions from bridge personnel. While driving across the bridge, they are asked to use caution.

Wind speeds will continue to be monitored. The bridge authority says changes in conditions could cause more changes for drivers.