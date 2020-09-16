HopeWell Ranch Prepares for MDHHS Mosquito Spraying as EEE Cases Rise

Confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm Counties are causing Isabella County ranch owner, Jodi Stuber, to pay extra attention to her horses.

Jodi Stuber, Director of HopeWell Ranch said, “We received a tag on Facebook about EEE and about how it happened in Clare and so I immediately called our veterinarian.”

After being reassured their horses have the proper vaccination to help fight against the disease, HopeWell Ranch still wanted to make sure their horses were being protected against this year’s influx of mosquitoes.

Jodi says,“Every year we vaccinate our horses, we fly spray them, use fly spray. That helps with flies or mosquitoes or gnats.”

They say they haven’t see much helpful guidance from the state, but are happy to see them taking action.

“We’re grateful that people are taking proactive action to make sure the mosquito population is manageable and hopefully keep the EEE out of our area,” said Jodi.

HopeWell Ranch says one of the health department’s pieces of advice is to stay away from areas with large animals. But since they work so closely with these animals, they say that is unrealistic.

“Some of it is just not applicable. We have to do what we have to do to make sure that they’re well cared for, because they care for so many people that come out to this ranch,” said Jodi Stuber.

HopeWell Ranch wants to make sure that those visiting the horses are limiting their risk of EEE, too.

Jodi says,“We always recommend that people bring their own, or some kind of, bug spray that they can put on themselves, mosquito spray. Making sure that they’re wearing long pants.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they are starting their aerial sprays on Wednesday night in Clare and Montcalm Counties.