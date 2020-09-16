Healthy Living: Homeless High-Schooler Becomes College Grad

The pandemic, addiction, and a lack of affordable housing are some reasons the number of homeless students in schools is at an all-time high across the country.

In fact, 2 million children experienced homelessness. That’s doubled in the last decade.

And the ripple effect of homelessness is real.

Children who are homeless are more likely to get bad grades, drop out of school, and suffer health consequences.

But there is hope. In Healthy Living, meet one young lady who is proof that you don’t have to become a statistic.