Grayling Woman Charged with Possession of Cocaine, Meth After Driving Erratically

State police arrested a woman after finding suspected drugs in her car back in June.

Troopers say Elizabeth Failing from Grayling was seen driving erratically on June 21.

A caller said she nearly hit an oncoming car on Mancelona Road in Otsego Township.

Troopers then found Failing pulled over, she told them her car was pulling to the left and right.

They found she had a suspended license and no car insurance.

While searching her car they say they found a bag of drugs.

She is charged with possession of meth and cocaine, as well as driving without a license and insurance.