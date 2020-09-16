Feedback at 5: Big Ten Football Returns

The Big Ten Conference is reinstating the fall football season, with games set to start October 23rd and 24th.

Conference leaders voted 11-3 in August to postpone the season until spring, but commissioner Kevin Warren and Big Ten presidents and chancellors faced strong backlash.

League leaders say the increased availability of rapid testing led to the reversal.

The Big Ten will play an eight-game season, and a ninth game that pits equal seeds in each division against each other the week of the Big Ten championship, scheduled for Dec. 19.

How excited are you for the return of Big Ten football?