DNR Partners with Utopian Power for Solar Power Project at Oden State Fish Hatchery

The DNR has partnered with a private company to bring solar power to the Oden Hatchery Visitor Center.

Utopian Power LLC is the company whose proposal was selected.

The installation is a pilot project for renewable energy and if successful the DNR says they will look to update the hatcheries as well.

The solar array will be installed next to the visitor center.

The DNR sees the project as an opportunity to help lower emissions while also educating people.

“That’s why we chose the visitors center. We get so many people coming through there each year that just want to see the fish and see the operations and learn more about Michigan’s great fisheries so that’s where we thought we had a great opportunity for an educational component,” said Scott Whitcomb, Senior Adviser for Wildlife and Public Lands.

The solar project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.