Court of Appeals Rules Sec. Benson Acted Lawfully in Mailing Absentee Voter Ballot Applications

Michigan’s Court of Appeals just ruled in favor of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and her push to send absentee ballot applications to registered voters.

In a two to one ruling, the Appellate Court upheld a lower court’s decision, saying state law allows Benson to send the applications.

The judges wrote that Benson acted within the directives outlined for her office and said her office helped inform qualified registered voters of their right to vote by absentee ballot.