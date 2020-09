Buckley Man Accused of Sexual Abuse of a Minor Turns Himself In

State police say a man is being charged with first degree sex crimes after a report was filed back in May of 2019.

Troopers were contacted by Wexford County Child Protective Services to investigate sexual abuse of a minor.

State police say an arrest warrant was issued for Ronald Nottage of Buckley.

He turned himself in and was arraigned last Thursday.