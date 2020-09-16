Abraham Accord Signed in Washington, D.C.

A historic day in Washington as leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the kingdom of Bahrain signed a deal normalizing their diplomatic relationships.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain met at the White House Tuesday to make the agreement official.

The new Abraham Accord will require the two Arab countries to exchange embassies and ambassadors with Israel.

They will also work together in areas like tourism, health care, and security.

As a part of the deal, Israel has agreed to suspend plans to annex parts of the West Bank.