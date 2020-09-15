What’s Growing With Tom: Closing the Flower Bed

It’s hard to believe Summer is about gone. The leaves are beginning to change and Fall is in the air. We took care of the vegetables last week, today we are clearing out the flowers.

Now, Just a few weeks ago we saw problems with our flowers. They were bug infested and didn’t look good. We put down Bloom Blaster and some bug killer and WOW!

The flowers really bounced back and look incredible! The sad thing is now we need to rip them so we can prepare the box of winter.

While taking the plants out, be sure to shake off as much Dairy Doo as possible. We want to keep it in the box for next year.

You can see the plants were in great shape. Their root structure is solid!

All we have to do now is put in about a ½ of Dairy Doo over the entire bed and a about a half pound of Healthy Garden. The biology will break down what’s left in the bed and make it ready for the plants during next year’s growing season.

Justin says Healthy Garden provides a boost of nutrients like calcium, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Working it into the soil a few inches is really get that soil prepared to develop over the winter months.

It takes a little time but it’s worth it!

We had great season with lots of vegetables and beautiful flowers. Hope to see you next season.

Be sure to keep an eye out for our Food Plot updates. I Hope to share some pics this fall and winter.