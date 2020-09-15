Western Wildfires Fires Kill At Least 35

The death count continues to rise as fire fighters desperately try to put out the dozens of fires raging in the west.

At least 35 people have now been killed since the fires began.

In California, one fire alone claimed the lives of 12 people.

Evacuations have pushed thousands out of their homes and for some, there is no telling when they can come back.

Alan Sinclair, SW Incident Management commander, says, “This is going to be a long duration incident. There is a lot of fire out there…Until they say we can go home, were stuck here.”

Fire officials did not give a timeline for when evacuation notices will be lifted.