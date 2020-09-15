United Way of Northwest Michigan Hosts School Supplies Drive

United Way of Northwest Michigan wants to help teachers and students navigate the new school year.

It’s all part of a project they call Third is the Word.

The nonprofit is collecting new and gently used school supplies to donate to third graders in the five counties it serves.

That includes Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau Counties.

United Way parked a UPS trailer outside of the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce building where people can drop off donations.

They hope this will alleviate the financial burden on many teachers while supporting third graders at a crucial point in their development.

“Around that time is when children go from learning to read, to reading to learn, so in third grade, if they’re behind on their reading skills, it’s going to hinder their learning abilities for the rest of their educational career,” said Jessica Tibbs, Marketing Manager.

The trailer is open for donations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday.