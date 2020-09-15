TCAPS Starts New Webinar Series to Address Mental Health

On Tuesday, TCAPS started a new webinar series to address mental health.

It’s called Light the Path to a Happy Kid.

It gives parents and teachers the opportunity to listen to experts on children’s mental health.

Each session covers different topics like punishments, and understanding emotions.

Tuesday’s speaker talked about anxiety and how the pandemic could enhance it.

She explained how to help your kids through stressful situations, like homework.

“If you’re going to have a kid do homework, wait until you are ready, wait until you have nine minutes. Sit down next to them, wait until they’re on the second math problem or the third line of the essay, and now go multitask,” said Jessica Minahan.

This webinar will continue for the next four Tuesday evenings from 7 to 7:45 p.m.