Talking Trash: Recycling Miscellaneous Items

When you’ve got a shed or a garage full of clutter, it can be easy to simply just want to toss it in the trash. But there are plenty of ways to recycle the junk and make sure it gets repurposed in some way.

That’s why Ms. Green Shredding & Recycling Services in Cadillac makes it easy. You can drop items off from metal ladders, old lawn chairs to even aluminum appliances. All of the materials are dismantled and then shipped to other businesses to be repurposed. Also, all of the items stay local with businesses in Michigan.

For a list of materials that Ms. Green Shredding & Recycling accepts click on the video posted above.

For more information click here.