Pres. Trump Warns of Counterattack if Iran Attempts to Assassinate U.S. Ambassador

The president is issuing a warning to Iran, saying the U.S. will unleash “a counterattack 1,000 times the magnitude” if Iran follows through with reports it’s been plotting to assassinate a U.S. ambassador.

According to reports, the planned assassination appears to target Lana Marks, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa—among other U.S. officials.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe it’s in retaliation for the U.S. airstrike that killed controversial Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Reports also say U.S. intelligence officials have known of the possible threat since this spring.

…caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020