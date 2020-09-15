Pres. Trump, Biden Disagree Over Cause of Western Wildfires

The wildfires along the west coast have been a big topic of conversation for both President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Both of them with very differing opinions.

The president has suggested poor forest management is causing the historic fires in California and Oregon.

“With regard to the forest, when trees fall down, after a short period of time about 18 months, they become very dry. They become really like a matchstick. And they get up, you know, there’s no water pouring through. And they become very, very,…they just explode. They can explode,” the president said.

But former Vice President Biden disagrees. He is instead pointing to climate change, saying the nation needs someone who will take the issue seriously.

“If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more of America ablaze?” Biden said.

Science has been a key difference between both candidates. It has also played a big role in both candidates stance on the coronavirus pandemic.