Cadillac Homeless Shelter Experiences Expansion Delays Due to COVID-19

The New Hope Center in Cadillac is experiencing some delays to their expansion project because of COVID-19.

The New Hope Center is a homeless shelter in Cadillac, serving men, women and families.

Six years ago, the nonprofit decided to expand and move to one location. However, this year they weren’t able to break ground until the end of May because of COVID-19.

Now, they’re experiencing another delay with receiving materials and putting up the walls.

Chris Crawley, executive director of the New Hope Center says through all of the setbacks, “We’re still feeling very optimistic; seeing the foundation poured, seeing that was a really exciting, because before you just saw dirt and wells and now you see concrete and a bunch of pipes sticking out and wires and everything.”

The New Hope Center was planning to reopen in January. Now they say, it probably won’t be open until March.