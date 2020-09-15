MTM On the Road: Preparing for Bow Hunting Season with Gauthier’s Archery in Traverse City

We are just a few weeks away from bow hunting season.

Whether you go every year or are a newbie, you have to have all the right gear!

Gauthier’s Archery in Traverse City has been helping archery hunters for over 35 years.

They service all brands of bows and have a full assortment of new items.

Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins are getting all the tips and tricks we need to know to be ready for the start of the season on Oct. 1.

Watch the video above to see all the things they learned!

To learn more about Gauthier’s Archery, click here.