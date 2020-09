Lake Man Dies in Isabella Co. Motorcycle Crash

Police say a man from Lake died on Tuesday after a crash in Isabella County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on Vandecar in Gilmore Township.

Deputies say a pickup truck was turning left onto Herrick Road just before noon when the driver pulled in front of the motorcycle.

The 74-year-old man crashed into the side of the truck and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the man driving the pickup truck did not get hurt.