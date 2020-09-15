Kalkaska First Responders Presented with Lifesaving Awards

Two members of our local law enforcement were honored this week for their heroic work during a house fire last month.

Back on August 19, a home in Kalkaska caught on fire while a woman and her granddaughter were inside.

The granddaughter pulled her grandmother out of a burning room but couldn’t get her all the way out of the house.

That’s when Deputy Kyle Beaver ran inside to rescue her.

When he got the woman out, Kalkaska Public Safety Officer, Scott Clark gave her CPR.

The Kalkaska Village Department of Public Safety presented the men with lifesaving awards at Monday night’s village council meeting.