Jill Biden Campaigns Across West Michigan

Another major week for the presidential campaigns in Michigan.

Monday night, Donald Trump Jr. hosted a rally with Kid Rock near Detroit. Tuesday Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, campaigned in West Michigan.

“I just think that we need to restore decency to the Oval Office,” says Biden supporter Margaret Sweeney, of Grand Rapids.

There are seven weeks until Election Day.

Both campaigns are hitting Michigan hard in the final stretch with the effects of COVID-19 weighing heavy over the race.

“It didn’t have to be this way. We can’t even go to Canada,” says Tom Moran, supporter from Fenton, “I mean, if we had good leadership and clear concise messaging, wear a mask, keep your distance, we’d be a lot better off.”

“I think that the Bidens understand the gravity and the science behind how serious this pandemic is,” says Sweeney, “They’re not willing to put people at risk.”

As we have seen through this process, it reflects how each campaign handles rallies and events.

“If I had to choose, I would choose Joe Biden’s way,” says Moran.

Jill Biden made two, closed-to-the-public, limited-to-media stops in West Michigan. First was at the Kids Food Basket in Grand Rapids and then meeting military families in Battle Creek.

This came a day after the Trump campaign literally held a rock concert.

“I was outside the Kid Rock event yesterday and nobody was wearing masks, they were close to each other,” says Moran, “I stayed in the truck.”

Two very different strategies but one common goal.

“Remember one number, 10,704. That’s how many votes Trump carried Michigan by,” says Moran, “Michigan is key to the election.”

“Trump is trying to pull out all the stops to try to win the state again and I think he’s not going to be successful this time around,” says Sweeney.

Right now Biden has the lead in the state but a lot can happen in seven weeks.

“The only poll that matters is on November 3, when you vote,” says Moran, “Ignore the polls. Do what you think is right and vote.”