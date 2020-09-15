Hurricane Sally Gulf Coast Braces for Impact

The Gulf Coast is bracing for impact as sally continues to gain strength.

What was a tropical storm Monday has now built into a category 2 storm, and experts expect it to hit with winds over 100 miles an hour.

The storm looked like it would make a direct impact on New Orleans, but has now veered and is moving towards the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

The gulf region is already feeling the effects of the storm surge with heavy rain and sustained winds. And all that rain is expected to bring some major rising water levels.

Resident Greg Jacob was boarding up his house.

“Very concerned with how high the water is going to be. They’re saying seven to 11 feet,” he says.

President Trump has already pre-approved federal disaster aid for Mississippi and Louisiana. And Florida is issuing a state of emergency in multiple counties.