Health Officials Warn of Harmful Algal Blooms in Black Lake

A local health department is giving a strong warning to not have contact with Black Lake after an algal bloom was found there.

The lake near Onaway has turned blue-green, and has a green sheen to it.

The algae layers may contain toxins that should be avoided by people and pets.

The health department says the sampling was done on Friday after someone reported it to the state.

Until last week, sampling of blooms and toxins had not been found by the state on Black Lake