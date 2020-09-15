Good Reads from Brilliant Books: “Grand Theft Horse” by G. Neri

Some non-fiction stories are getting a new spin to thier pages, and now resemble graphic novels to illustrate the story even better than before.

In this week’s reading recommendations from Brilliant Books in Traverse City, we learned more about the book Grand Theft Horse by G. Neri, and how this author is giving biographic tales a “remix”.

Grand Theft Horse is the story about a rookie horse trainer and owner, Gail Ruffu, and how she helped a horse she co-owned flee his abusers. The book contains graphic novel story telling, and beautiful illustrations by Cordan Wilkin.

