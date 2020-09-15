First Case of EEE Suspected in Barry Co. Resident

This year’s first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a human is being investigated in the state of Michigan.

The state says someone from Barry County is suspected to have EEE, a deadly mosquito borne virus.

Testing to confirm the diagnosis is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Last year, 10 people in the state contracted the disease.

Six of them died.

This human case is in addition to 22 confirmed cases in horses from 10 counties.

In an effort to help prevent the spread of EEE, the state health department plans to spray mosquito control treatment from the skies Wednesday evening in Mecosta and Newaygo Counties.

The treatment will begin in the early evening, and continue until dawn Thursday morning.

It’s when mosquitos are most active and when fish are less likely to be on the surface feeding.

Even with the spray, Michiganders are strongly urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the suspected EEE case.