Families Against Narcotics Launches ‘Hope Not Handcuffs’ Initiative

The Chippewa County Chapter of Families Against Narcotics is launching a new initiative called Hope Not Handcuffs.

It’s aimed at helping people struggling with substance abuse.

You can walk into any participating police agency and say you need help.

Then they will connect you with Families Against Narcotics in order to get you the right treatment.

FAN is partnering with the Chippewa County Sheriff, Sault Tribal Police, and the Bay Mills Tribal Police to make this initiative successful.

“We have a core group of people who are very dedicated. I think that this is a great option for people who are struggling in our community to have this option and when they come into the police department, the participating ones, and ask for help because I don’t think putting them in jail is really the answer,” said Lisa Gauthier, President of Fan Chippewa County Chapter.

Whether insured or uninsured, they say that they will find a place for those who need help.