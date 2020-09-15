Fabulous Fall Finds at Duffield Lane in Grand Rapids

Founded in 2014, Duffield Lane has expanded its brand to over 350 different boutiques across the country, and recently opened up their own boutique in Grand Rapids’ Breton Village. Their products range from “mommy & me” attire to fun and flirty accessories.

“Our clothing lines are very comfortable, versatile, and lasts for years,” says production manager, Meghan Schorfhaar. “Our Fall line is very easy to dress up and down for both warmer and cooler days”.

According to Schorfhaar, gingham and plaid prints are very popular right now. She recommends their gingham “mommy & me” pairings that are breathable and come with long sleeves. “Long sleeves can be rolled up, and worn down,” said Schorfhaar. “You can pair our gingham shirts, blouses, and dresses with colorful fashion scarfs, leggings, and Fall boots”.

For more information about their “mommy & me” outfits, click here.

For those who are looking to jazz up their look for a night out, Duffield carries a cute top that is perfect for drinks and dinner with friends or date night. “The Callie top in grey fits nicely for most body shapes, and can be paired with jeans or black pants and accessories”. To take a look at the Callie top, click here.

Duffield Lane has brought back one of their popular picks for Fall, their Sumner vest in camo – which is now available. With this vest, you can wear a sweater or t-shirt with a pair of jeans.

Click here to add the Sumner vest in camo to your wardrobe.

For more information about Duffield Lane and their Fall clothing line, click here.