DNR Awards Contract for Solar Power Development at Oden State Fish Hatchery

The DNR awarded a contract for solar power to be developed at Emmet County’s Oden State Fish Hatchery.

The site uses about 1.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity a year.

The DNR is using a public-private partnership to install solar panels at the visitor’s center on US-31.

Utopian Power won the contract after proposing a ground array solar solution for more than $26,000.

The work will be completed by the end of the year.