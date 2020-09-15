Dam Structure Upgrades Underway at Backus Creek State Game Area

Repairs are underway on two dams in Roscommon County at the Backus Creek State Game A rea.

The work began last summer, but the DNR says work was paused due to a number of unexpected delays. This includes heavy rainfall that limited site access, contractor commitments, the winter, and the challenge of finding qualified workers during the pandemic.

Backus Lake, Backus Creek and Little Mud Lake floodings will see their water levels significantly lowered during construction.