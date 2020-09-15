City of Louisville Settles Breonna Taylor’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The City of Louisville settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor’s family.
The mayor is expected to announce the multimillion dollar settlement on Tuesday.
Taylor’s family sued the city after police officers executed a no-knock warrant in March.
The black EMT worker was shot and killed during the search.
Calls for justice for Breonna have since swept the country.
So far none of the three officers involved in the shooting have been charged.