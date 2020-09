Arnold, Shepler’s Freight Services to be Consolidated Under One Company

The two ferries that bring people to Mackinac Island will be consolidating under one company.

Dan Musser III and Marlee Brown have bought Arnold Freight Company and Shepler’s Freight.

The two companies will consolidate and operate under the Arnold Freight Company name.

Arnold Freight Company will christen the newest member of the growing fleet, The Senator, on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the island.