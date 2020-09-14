Tropical Storm Sally: Louisiana Issues Mandatory Evacuation Order

Thousands of people in Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation order as tropical storm Sally moves closer to the gulf coast.

It’s now predicted to gain strength and reach hurricane status before making landfall near New Orleans.

Sally is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flash floods.

Experts predict some areas could get hit with as much as two feet of rain.

Some counties in Louisiana still don’t have power after Hurricane Laura hit two weeks ago.

Now state and city leaders are issuing mandatory evacuation orders.

Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish president, says, “You cannot say, I’m tired of this, I don’t want to do it. We all live in a dangerous area for storms. This is the height of our season. We need to do whatever it takes to deal with the storm and the threat in front of us.”

Both governors of Mississippi and Louisiana have issued states of emergency. Sally is expected to make landfall Monday night.