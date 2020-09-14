Traverse City Clerk’s Office Hosts ‘I Voted’ Sticker Contest

The City of Traverse City is trying to boost interest in voting in a new, creative way.

From now until September 28, the city will hold a contest to design a new ‘I Voted’ sticker.

Sticker submissions will be voted on and the winning sticker will be handed out to Traverse City voters on Election Day.

The city says they hope this contest will generate interest in voting leading up to the November election.

“The idea is to drive up excitement in a new way in voting and so stickers are always fun being artistic is always a joy and now folks can also vote for the sticker that they want to be used in Traverse City. I think it will be kind of a fun little collector’s thing,” said Benjamin Marentette, City Clerk.

The city is already taking sticker submissions.

