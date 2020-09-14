TCAPS to Resume In-Person Learning

The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education voted 6 to 1 to resume in-person learning.

TCAPS students started the first two weeks of this school year virtually.

A week from Monday on September 21, they have the option to head back to class for face-to-face learning.

More than 1,000 people tuned in to the virtual board meeting and one board member applauded the community’s work in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“Our city, our county, our community has done a great job at preventing and mitigating transmission, and the reward should be that our kids get to go back to school,” said Erica Moon Mohr, board member.

If students and their parents prefer to continue learning in a virtual setting, TCAPS will still offer that option when in-person learning resumes.