Record Breaking Fire Season in US Continues

Desperate searches continue Monday morning as the devastating wildfires rage on out west.

And with high wind in the forecast, there’s no end in sight.

Already this year, California has seen more acreage burned than ever before and there’s still four months of the fire season left.

Oregon doubled its yearly average in just one week.

As fires have moved past some areas in Oregon, search crews are now sweeping the area with cadaver dogs.

The fires have destroyed communities, prompting hundreds of thousands of evacuations.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown says, “We have a half a million Oregonians who are on some level of evacuation status. So these have been devastating.”

Now health experts are worried about air quality in the area. The plumes of smoke from the fires have been seen as far north as Vancouver.