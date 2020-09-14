Oakman Aerospace to Build Satellite Ground Station in Chippewa Co.

We have an update now on the aerospace industry in northern Michigan.

On Monday, Oakman Aerospace and the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation announced a partnership to build a station for satellite communications and data processing.

It is called the Homestead Ground Station and it will be at the Chippewa County International Airport.

It will use an antenna to communicate with satellites.

Oakman and the EDC plan to create a training program for controllers, engineers, and IT workers.

The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association named Chippewa County a finalist for a new command and control center, but have not yet announced a site.