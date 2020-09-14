Northern Michigan Couple Starts Collecting Donations for Hurricane Laura Victims

After Hurricane Laura rocked the southern coast of the U.S. last month, many people there still desperately need help.

One couple in northern Michigan used to live in Louisiana and they started collecting donations for those affected by the storm.

This includes everything from dry food to tarps, toiletries and first aid kits.

They set up three different drop off locations at GT Metro Fire Station 11, the Lake Leelanau Fire Station and the Leland Fire Station.

“I just wanted to do something to help them out because they treated me like family when I was there, and it’s pretty sad, the pictures of the devastation and people don’t have anywhere to go back to,” said Arielle Booher, donation organizer.

She hopes to gather enough supplies to fill a trailer to take to Louisiana.