MDHHS Announces Aerial Spraying Plan to Combat Spread of Triple E

Cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis continue to rise in animals across the state of Michigan, and the Department of Health and Human Services announced a step Monday to fight the spread.

Starting Wednesday night, the state will conduct aerial spraying meant to kill mosquitoes carrying the virus.

It will happen in areas across ten counties, including Newaygo, Mecosta, Clare, Montcalm and Isabella.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of Triple E in Michigan this year, all in horses.

That’s twice as many as the state had at this time last year, which is a major reason the state’s taking this action now.

“Aerial treatment can quickly reduce the number of mosquitoes in large geographic areas which in turn can reduce the risk of exposure to the Triple E virus among humans. Although aerial treatment is considering necessary to reduce human risk, it will not complete eliminate it,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, State Epidemiologist for MDHHS.

There have been no human cases reported so far in Michigan, but DHHS still recommends precautions like using bug spray with deet, and limiting or canceling outdoor activities after dusk.