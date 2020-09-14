Manhunt Continues After 2 Los Angeles Deputies Ambushed, Shot

Los Angeles police are still looking for a man they say ambushed and shot two deputies over the weekend.

The shooting took place Saturday night. Video of the incident shows the man walking up to the deputies’ car and firing several shots before running away.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says it was a disgusting display of violence.

“That was a cowardly act. The two deputies were just doing their jobs, minding their own business and watching for the safety of the people on the train. Seeing somebody walk up and just start shooting on them. It pisses me off.”

Both officers are at the hospital in critical condition. There are no leads on the suspect. The Los Angeles County Sheriff is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.